Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

Shares of NYSE:DM traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,120. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

