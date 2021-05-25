Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.
Shares of NYSE:DM traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,120. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.30.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.