Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.44 and a 200 day moving average of €15.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.