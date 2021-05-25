Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.15 ($59.00).

DWNI stock opened at €44.99 ($52.93) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

