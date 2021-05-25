Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00020759 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $917,015.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.00943725 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

