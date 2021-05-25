DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.39. 1,382,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,650. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.