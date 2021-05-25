DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $28,134.01

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $28,134.01 or 0.72404617 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $79,644.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00374814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00191035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.31 or 0.00886095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 780 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

