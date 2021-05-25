Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $67,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

PDD stock opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

