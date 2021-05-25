Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.11 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $63,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

HBI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

