Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.92 Million Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,147,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 259,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.30% of Kearny Financial worth $64,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,663 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

