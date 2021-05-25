Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $63,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

