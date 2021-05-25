Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 128,791 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $68,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE MSM opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

