Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 278,563 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,424,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 278,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $64,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 693,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

