Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,191 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $67,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,510,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

