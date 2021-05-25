Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DNOPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Erste Group upgraded Dino Polska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Dino Polska from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $32.75 on Monday. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

