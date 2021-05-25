Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,873 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

