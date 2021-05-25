DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.42. 1,911,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

