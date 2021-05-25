DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.89. 33,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

