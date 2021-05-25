Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.86 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion and approximately $6.86 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00460715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,748,929,479 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

