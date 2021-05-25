Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 250 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

