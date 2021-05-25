Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,669 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 347,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 103.4% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

