Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

