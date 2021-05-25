Domo (DOMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. Domo has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

