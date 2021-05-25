Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar reported a year-over-year decline in first-quarter 2021 revenues due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather. However, the company reported adjusted earnings per share in contrast to the prior-year quarter’s loss. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. It expects strong second half results driven by price hikes and strong volume in paper and pulp. The pulp business is gaining on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Demand in paper business will pick up as schools and offices open. Domtar’s efforts to lower costs and maximize productivity will help negate the impact of higher input and maintenance costs. Further, the company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to earnings.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UFS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

