Donut Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $92,374.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00352228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00180695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00825983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

