DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 448,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,797. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

