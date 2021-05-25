DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 6.2% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69. 85,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,367,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DouYu International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

