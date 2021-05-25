Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

