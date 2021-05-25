Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $128.64. 523,500 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82.

