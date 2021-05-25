Doyle Wealth Management Buys 1,049 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

