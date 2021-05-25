Doyle Wealth Management Buys 18,870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

