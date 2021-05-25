Doyle Wealth Management Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.79. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,682. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $227.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.87.

