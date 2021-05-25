Doyle Wealth Management Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.22. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $250.91 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

