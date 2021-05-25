Doyle Wealth Management Sells 657 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 117,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

