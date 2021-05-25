Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Critical Survey

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and LGI Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 2.23 $79.09 million N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.37 billion 1.81 $323.89 million $11.59 14.86

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and LGI Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 LGI Homes 2 4 2 0 2.00

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.90%. LGI Homes has a consensus price target of $147.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.21%. Given LGI Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 14.54% 32.58% 19.82%

Summary

LGI Homes beats Dream Finders Homes on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

