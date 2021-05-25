Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.05

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.