DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

DD stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

