DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of DWF Group stock traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). 511,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,572. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £340.78 million and a PE ratio of 28.38.
DWF Group Company Profile
