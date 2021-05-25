DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of DWF Group stock traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). 511,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,572. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £340.78 million and a PE ratio of 28.38.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

