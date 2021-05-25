Dynamite Reaches Market Capitalization of $174,801.91 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $174,801.91 and approximately $136,325.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00106054 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.10 or 0.00735117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,957 coins and its circulating supply is 377,120 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

