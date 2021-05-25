E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 2,310,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,129. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

