Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 79,120 PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.