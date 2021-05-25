Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 162,147 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 162,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

