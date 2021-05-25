Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE WLKP opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

