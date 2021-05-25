Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.79 and a 200-day moving average of $480.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

