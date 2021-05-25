Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

