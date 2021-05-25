Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $837,000 Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 82,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRNGU. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $506,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $708,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

