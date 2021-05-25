Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 152,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,531 shares during the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

ENLC opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 3.52. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

