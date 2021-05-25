East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $71,444,000. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

