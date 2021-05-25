Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

DEA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

