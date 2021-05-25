EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.22.

NYSE EGP opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

