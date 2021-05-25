easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 983.80 ($12.85) on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

